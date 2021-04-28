IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Buys 5,000 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

Shares of IQG opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.69 million and a PE ratio of -14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.