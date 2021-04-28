Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS IVTJF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

