Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

