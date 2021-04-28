Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IVZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. 34,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,677. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 160.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

