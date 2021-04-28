Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IVZ opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

