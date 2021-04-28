Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
IVZ opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
