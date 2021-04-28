Invesco Enhanced Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:IPE)

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IPE opened at GBX 73.14 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Invesco Enhanced Income has a twelve month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.62. The firm has a market cap of £127.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.31.
