Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $925.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $825.00.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $861.38 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $762.96 and a 200-day moving average of $760.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

