International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 3678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

