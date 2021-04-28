International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 3678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper (NYSE:IP)
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
