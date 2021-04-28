International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.30

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $144.95, with a volume of 4430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.