International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

