International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Zomedica stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Zomedica news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,505 over the last three months.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

