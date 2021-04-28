International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.