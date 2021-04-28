International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

