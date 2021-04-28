International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

