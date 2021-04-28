International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $12.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

