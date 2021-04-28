International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $39,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 114.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

