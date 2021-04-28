International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,374,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

