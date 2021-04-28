InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

