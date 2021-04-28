InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. 102,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

