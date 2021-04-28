Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,978,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

