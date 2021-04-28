InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.26. InspireMD shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 11,943 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

