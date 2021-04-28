Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,957. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.