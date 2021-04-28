Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 5,086 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WHR stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

