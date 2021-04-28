Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 5,086 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
WHR stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
