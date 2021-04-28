Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 871 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $20,146.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

