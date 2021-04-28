Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. 28,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,062. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $210,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.