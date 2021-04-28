Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 55,925 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 59,497,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.