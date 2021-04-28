Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04.

Shares of CVET opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

