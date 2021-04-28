Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bill Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00.

Shares of AEF stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

