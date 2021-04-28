Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 9,602,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,529,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,819. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

