Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $23.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

