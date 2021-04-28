Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

INDB opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

