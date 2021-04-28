Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 253,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,220. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

