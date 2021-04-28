ImageCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,091.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $373,633.66 and approximately $132,091.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 371.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,098,085 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.