IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

TSE IGM opened at C$42.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.53.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

