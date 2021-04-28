IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $225.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $228.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

