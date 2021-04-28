Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

