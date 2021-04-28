Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.27. 28,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

