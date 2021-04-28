Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $230.13. 11,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,158. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $230.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

