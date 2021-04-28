Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.34. 64,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

