Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

HON stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

