IBM Retirement Fund Sells 665 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 51.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

