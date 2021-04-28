IBM Retirement Fund Sells 472 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 906,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

