IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,028 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

