IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

