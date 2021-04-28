IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

NYSE PANW opened at $358.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its 200-day moving average is $326.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.55 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

