IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. IAMGOLD reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

IAG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 478,400 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $24,075,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

