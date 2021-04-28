I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $8,240.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00520896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.19 or 0.02621205 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,834,528 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

