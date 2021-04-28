HyperBurn (HYPR) Price Hits $11.39

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperBurn coin can currently be bought for $11.39 or 0.00020530 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperBurn has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $14,253.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperBurn Coin Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.