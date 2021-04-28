Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

