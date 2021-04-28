Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $13,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $5,146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

H traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.27. 3,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

